'People use the word great too easily': Watch Dravid's speech on R Ashwin during 100th Test cap presentation

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI X Team India head coach Rahul Dravid gave a passionate speech while speaking about R Ashwin before presenting him with a special cap marking his 100th Test

R Ashwin, one of the greatest spinners to play the game, reached the landmark of playing 100 Test matches as India locked horns against England in the series finale in Dharamsala on Thursday, March 7. It was a special occasion for Ashwin, who despite not being a first-choice spinner overseas for the Indian team has been able to stay relevant for such a long time and still make a difference playing for India, especially in the longest format of the game.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid took the opportunity to present Ashwin with a special cap marking his 100th Test appearance. Dravid gave a passionate speech about Ashwin as he said, "People use the word 'great' too easily. Greatness is consistency over time. It comes from practice. It comes from constantly making changes. It comes from sacrifice. It comes from stubbornness. It comes from constantly evolving, growing and learning. It comes from giving everything to the team that you have and giving everything you have to the craft.

"And Ash because you have faithfully done all of these things, you have arrived at a truly great place, your 100th Test," Dravid added. Ashwin thanked Dravid for his gesture before speaking about his achievement. Ashwin, who isn't the one who gets emotional easily said that it was more emotional for his father, mother and his wife and daughters.

“It's quite an emotional moment. Not just for me. I'm not one who would be shaken by emotions a lot. But today is a hugely emotional moment for a man who is sitting back in Chennai. Unfortunately, he couldn't make it here,” Ashwin said before recalling his childhood days.

“The first day (as a child wanting to play cricket), I still remember it very clearly, I would put my kit in front of the petrol tank, and then he would put me on the bike and take me to the coaching camp.

“A government employee wanted to take his son all the way miles ahead in life, somewhere he imagined I would ever get. He got me here because of the help of my mom and, of course, my granddad,” Ashwin added before heaping praise on his wife for being through thick and thin through his journey. "My wife didn't know what she was getting into. She's gotten into it and she's standing next to me today. I have got two lovely kids who are also enjoying my journey over the last few years,” Ashwin added. Watch the video here.

Ashwin made the occasion special by picking up four wickets after Kuldeep's fifer as India bowled out England for just 218 runs.