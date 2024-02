Pathum Nissanka smashes 210* to break Sanath Jayasuriya's all-time ODI record

Follow us on Image Source : SRI LANKA CRICKET Pathum Nissanka vs Afghanistan in the 1st ODI on February 9, 2024

Pathum Nissanka scripted history for Sri Lanka by smashing a double hundred against Afghanistan in the first ODI match in Pallekele on Friday, February 9. Nissanka scored 210* off just 139 balls to register a maiden individual double century for Sri Lanka in their ODI cricket history.

The 25-year-old opener also broke the legendary Sanath Jayasuriya's all-time record for highest ODI score of 189 for Sri Lanka, which came against India at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in 2000. Nissanka's heroics boosted Sri Lanka to a total of 381/3 in 50 overs, their biggest score against Afghanistan in ODIs, and the highest first innings total at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Nissanka ended Sri Lanka's long wait for the individual double ton in 50-over cricket by smashing a four off Fareed Ahmad in the 50th over. Nissanka registered 20 fours and eight sixes during his blistering unbeaten smashing of Afghan bowlers. He also recorded the joint fifth-highest ODI scores surpassing the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill and Glenn Maxwell.

Highest individual ODI scores for Sri Lanka:

210* vs Afghanistan - Pathum Nissanka in Pallekele (Today) 189 vs India - Sanath Jayasuriya in Sharjah, 2000 174* vs India - Upul Tharanga in Kingston, 2013 169 vs South Africa - Kumar Sangakkara in Colombo, 2013 161* vs Bangladesh - Tillakaratne Dilshan in Melbourne, 2015

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

