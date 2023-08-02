Wednesday, August 02, 2023
     
  5. Pat Cummins to seek medical attention for sore left wrist; may miss T20I series against South Africa

Pat Cummins to seek medical attention for sore left wrist; may miss T20I series against South Africa

Pat Cummins will seek medical attention to his sore left wrist after he landed on the same during the 5th Ashes Test against England at The Oval.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: August 02, 2023 7:30 IST
Pat Cummins
Image Source : AP Pat Cummins

Australia skipper Pat Cummins suffered an injury to his left wrist during the initial stages of the 5th and final Ashes Test against England at The Oval in London and is going to seek medical attention for the same.

Cummins had his left wrist heavily strapped from day 2 onwards and experienced a fair amount of discomfort while batting in the middle, however, to Australia's benefit he didn't have much trouble while bowling.  As per several reports, the 30-year-old pacer will require three weeks of complete rest to make sure that the problem doesn't aggravate much. 

His break may stretch for more than three weeks as there is not an update yet regarding the extent of his injury and if that happens he might miss the T20I leg of Australia's forthcoming tour to South Africa starting Wednesday, August 30 at the Kingsmead in Durban. The Kangaroos have still not named a touring party for the same and the announcement may come anytime next week.

Cummins confirmed that he picked up the injury while going for a run out attempt on the field on day one of The Oval Test as he landed badly on his left wrist. While Cummins had to endure the physical pain of his sore left wrist, fellow pacer and a member of the Aussie fast-bowling cartel, Mitchell Starc also played The Oval Test with an injury to his shoulder.

Starc, who only played one Test during the last Test series in England (2019) managed to feature in four fixtures this time around and emerged as Australia's Player of the Series with 23 scalps at an average of 27.08, including two four-wicket hauls and one five-for.

"I landed on my wrist on day one in the field going for a run-out. It's pretty sore. We'll get it assessed over the next few days and work out if anything needs to happen," said Cummins as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"Mitchell Starc coming off with a sore shoulder in this game was an incredible effort. Managing that throughout this game was just a proper effort," he added.

