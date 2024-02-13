Pakistan Super League hit by pullouts of overseas players, Karachi Kings suffer dual blow

Follow us on Image Source : PSL PSL captains unveiling PSL 9 trophy.

The upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League has been hit with star overseas players pulling out from PSL 9. Several players will be missing the entire tournament as the PSL's schedule overlaps with other franchise tournaments and also due to many cricket boards denying permission for participation.

The PSL will start from 17th February and all the six franchises will suffer from players' availability issues. Karachi Kings have been hit with a dual blow as South World No.7 T20I bowler Tabraiz Shamsi is available for a limited period and all-rounder Jamie Overton missing the entire tournament.

As reported in ESPNCricinfo, Shamsi is expected to feature in only the first six games of the tournament as Cricket South Africa has issued NOC for a limited period. The CSA wants the centrally contracted players back for the domestic T20 tournament that will begin on March 8. This will also mean that Rassie van der Dussen will also have to leave Lahore Qalandars early. The two will then miss out on the business end of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Overton will not be part of the tournament as his county side Surrey has withdrawn his NOC to make sure that the all-rounder is fit for the County Championship season that starts on April 5. He recently picked up a minor injury to his shoulder while playing in the ILT20.

News agency PTI reported that players like Shai Hope (Lahore Qalandars), Matthew Forde (Islamabad United), Akeal Hosein (Multan Sultan), James Vince (Multan Sultans), Noor Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators) and Naveen ul Haq (Peshawar Zalmi) will also miss the tournament.

The PSL starts on February 17, the same day when the ILT20 ends. SA20 got over recently on 10th February, while there are some International series also going on. The PSL will end on March 18, a few days before the expected start of IPL.