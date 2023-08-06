Pakistan Government confirms team's participation in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/ICC Pakistan government has confirmed team's participation in World Cup 2023

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoA) confirmed on Sunday, August 6 the participation of its cricket team in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India in October-November 2023. The confirmation from the Pakistan Government will come as a huge relief for all the stakeholders as the Men in Green's participation was up in the air in the marquee event despite ICC's release of the schedule given the political tensions between the two nations.

"Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its Cricket Team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

"Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan Government said in a release.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News