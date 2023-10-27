PAK vs SA: Pakistan make two changes in playing XI for must-win clash against South Africa

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam

Pakistan are strugging in the ongoing World Cup at the moment having lost their last three matches. They are currently sixth in the points table and still have a chance to make it to semifinals. However, they will have to win all their remaining matches for that to happen. First up, they are facing South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today and their skipper Babar Azam has won the toss and opted to bat first.

The men in green have made a couple of changes to their playing XI with Hasan Ali unfortunately falling ill just before the match. Usama Mir is also missing out on this game after a couple of average outings. Mohammad Nawaz has returned to the playing XI while Mohammad Wasim Jnr is playing his first World Cup game.

"We'll bat first. Every match is important now and we are focusing on that. All departments we need to improve, fielding especially. We need to stick together and discuss how to get better. I'm happy to do well myself now. Two changes - Hasan Ali is sick, so Waseem Jr comes in. Nawaz is also back, Usama Mir misses out," Babar Azam said at the toss.

Interestingly, even South Africa have made quite a few changes to their playing XI with their star player Kagiso Rabada missing out. Along with him, Reeza Hendricks and Lizaad Williams also miss out even as skipper Temba Bavuma is back for them.

"We've played some good cricket, inspirational performances. We've build some momentum with our bowlers and batters clicking. This is not like a T20 WC where you play just 4-5 group games, we need to keep doing well. I would have surely batted here, looks like a good wicket. Hopefully it stays nice and hard like this, we'll have to assess quickly on how to go about things here. Three changes - I come back, Tabriz Shamsi and Ngidi comes in. Reeza Hendricks, Rabada and Lizaad Williams miss out," Bavuma said.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

