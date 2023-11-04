PAK vs NZ: New Zealand drop update on Kane Williamson-led injury-hit group ahead of clash against Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Zealand players Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson.

PAK vs NZ: New Zealand are all set to have a go at Pakistan in the 35th match of World Cup 2023 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The race for the semifinals is heating day by day and the Kiwis have now started to feel the pressure of it. They were among the trendsetters in the first part of the tournament but have now dwindled away as the business end approaches. The Kiwis are also facing injury issues and are hoping things fall in place when they take on the field against Pakistan in Bengaluru.

The 2019 runners-up are having headaches over injuries to key players like Kane Williamson (thumb), Lockie Ferguson (Achilles), Jimmy Neesham (wrist) and Mark Chapman (calf). Notably, Matt Henry is already ruled out due to a hamstring issue but they have flown Kyle Jamieson back to India as a replacement for the speedster. The Blackcaps have provided an update on the injured quarter.

New Zealand's update on injury-hit players

The Kiwis on Friday night pointed out that the injury-hit players have trained in Bengaluru ahead of the clash against Pakistan but there is no confirmation on their availability. "Mark Chapman (calf), Lockie Ferguson (Achilles), Jimmy Neesham (wrist) and Kane Williamson (thumb) all trained in Bengaluru on Friday. A decision on their availability to feature against Pakistan will be left until game day and likely confirmed at the toss," Blackcaps wrote on its X account.

New Zealand-Pakistan, a virtual quarterfinal

The New Zealand vs Pakistan clash seems like a virtual quarterfinal. The race for the semifinals has picked up great intensity. Eight teams are still fighting for three places after India qualified for the semis and Bangladesh got knocked out. The Kiwis are in 4th place in the points table with 8 points in 7 matches, while Pakistan sit at 6th with 6 points in as many games.

Afghanistan have also made a case for consideration even though the Afghan dream looks too big right now. They have 8 points in 7 matches and can even reach 12 points but have to face some tough opponents in the form of Australia and South Africa.

