NZ vs SL Pitch Report: How will M Chinnaswamy Stadium's surface in Bengaluru play in World Cup's 41st match?

NZ vs SL Pitch Report: New Zealand (NZ) will be looking for a big win when they clash against Sri Lanka (SL) in the 41st match of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru on Thursday, November 9. Playing their last group-stage game, the Kiwis require two big points to secure a semifinal qualification.

They suffered a heartbreaking loss against Pakistan in their last game despite putting their best-ever World Cup total of 401 runs at the same venue. But rain snatched a victory away from them and also hammered their chances to make the semis.

New Zealand are currently occupying the fourth position in the points table with four wins in eight games. Pakistan and Afghanistan are also competing for the remaining semifinal berth but the BlackCaps' better net run rate puts them ahead in the race.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Pitch Report

The surface at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium has a balanced surface in white-ball cricket. New Zealand recorded their biggest-ever World Cup total at this venue in the most recent game against Pakistan but rain denied them a win on the DLS method. A threat of rain continues to loom over the upcoming game as well. Teams batting second have won the last two games here and captains are likely to prefer to field first considering the potential rain interruption.

M Chinnaswamy​ Stadium Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 41

Matches won batting first: 15

Matches won bowling first: 22

Average first innings score: 237

Average second innings score: 216

Highest total scored: 401/6 by New Zealand vs Pakistan

Highest score chased: 329/7 by Ireland vs England

Lowest total recorded: 114/10 by India Women vs South Africa Women

Lowest total defended: 166/4 by India vs England

New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (vc & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson

Sri Lanka World Cup squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage

