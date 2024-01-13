Saturday, January 13, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. NZ vs PAK: Babar Azam set to join elite club in 2nd T20I but still way behind Virat Kohli

NZ vs PAK: Babar Azam set to join elite club in 2nd T20I but still way behind Virat Kohli

Pakistan might have lost the first T20I of the five-match series to New Zealand but their former captain Babar Azam played superbly at number three, his new batting position in T20Is. He smashed 57 runs off 35 balls at a strike-rate of more than 160 amist talk around his slow batting.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: January 13, 2024 13:33 IST
Babar Azam
Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam

Pakistan's tour of New Zealand has started on a sour note as they went down by 46 runs chasing down 227 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series. Babar Azam was the only batter who looked like believing in the chase as others crumbled under pressure. The former Pakistan skipper who was demoted to number three for batting slowly was the top-scorer smashing 57 runs at a strike-rate of 162.86. No Pakistan batter played more than 15 deliveries in the innings while Babar faced 35 balls and fought valiantly for his side.

With this knock, Pakistan's new number three in the shortest format got ever so closer to yet another record. Babar Azam is set to add another feather to his cap mostly in the second T20I that is set to take place on January 14 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. He needs only 29 runs to complete a mammth 9000 runs away from home in international cricket. He has so far scored 8971 runs in 230 innings at an average of 43.97 with 16 centuries and 65 half-centuries to his name.

Babar is also only two runs away from going past Kane Williamson in this aspect. New Zealand's white-ball captain has scored 8972 runs in 233 innings away from home at an average of 44.19 so far but he is currently playing at home and Babar Azam looks set to go past him.

Moreover, the 29-year-old will also become the ninth player from Pakistan to reach the landmark of 9000 runs in international cricket while playing away from home with Inzamam-ul-Haq being on top having amassed 14197 runs in 408 innings of his career. Interestingly, India's Virat Kohli is way ahead of Babar Azam in terms of scoring runs away from home with 14744 runs in his career so far and looks set to add more runs to his tally in the upcoming years.

Related Stories
Axar, Kuldeep return; 3 players dropped: Complete list of changes in India's squad for England Tests

Axar, Kuldeep return; 3 players dropped: Complete list of changes in India's squad for England Tests

IND vs ENG: 27-year-old Indian star, part of South Africa tour, gets injured ahead of England Tests

IND vs ENG: 27-year-old Indian star, part of South Africa tour, gets injured ahead of England Tests

'Hope to meet and get jersey with his name': Sachin showers praise on para cricketer Amir Lone

'Hope to meet and get jersey with his name': Sachin showers praise on para cricketer Amir Lone

Most runs among active players away from home

Players Runs
Virat Kohli 14744
Rohit Sharma 10141
David Warner 9184
Joe Root 9096
Kane Williamson 8972
Babar Azam 8971

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News