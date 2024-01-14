NZ vs PAK: Babar Azam registers massive milestone in International cricket in 2nd T20I in Hamilton

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam.

NZ vs PAK: Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam continues to create records. The Pakistan star is currently featuring in the T20I series against New Zealand as the Men in Green prepare for the T20 World Cup 2024. The two teams are locking horns in a five-match series with New Zealand leading 1-0 going into the second contest.

Babar, who recently lost his captaincy after Pakistan's poor performance in the ODI World Cup, achieved a major milestone during the 2nd T20I against the Blackcaps. Babar became the first active Pakistan player and fifth overall to score 9000 runs in International cricket away from home. Babar had 8971 runs in 205 matches across formats and needed another 29 to get to the feat. The ex-captain got to there in the second innings right after the powerplay in Pakistan's run chase. Babar came in at number 3 as he returned to his old role in the format. He made a decent start with a few fours before reaching the milestone in the 7th over in the over of Ish Sodhi.

Most runs away from home in International cricket (Among active players):

1 - Virat Kohli: 14744

2 - Rohit Sharma: 10141

3 - David Warner: 9184

4 - Joe Root: 9096

5 - Babar Azam:

6 - Kane Williamson: 8972

The visitors were asked to hunt down 195 runs at the high-scoring Seddon Park and they got off to a mixed start. Pakistan scored 61 runs from the first six overs but lost two wickets in the form of Saim Ayub and Mohammad Rizwan when Babar and Fakhar Zaman joined each other at the crease.