NZ vs ENG 2nd Test: Tim Southee's New Zealand becomes only second team to accomplish 'THIS' feat

NZ vs ENG 2nd Test: The Kiwis have stunned Ben Stokes' England and have brought 'Bazball' to a halt. In the second Test match between England and New Zealand that was being played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, the hosts made a narrow escape as they outplayed England by a margin of 1 run. The Test match has been nothing but a stunning display of what the longest format of the game stands for. It will be safe to say that the recently concluded Test match was nothing but the perfect endorsement for the format which is perceived to be dying.

New Zealand's record:

The Kiwis have now equalled a 30-year-old record registered by West Indies. In 1993, West Indies beat Australia by 1 run at the Adelaide Oval. Curtly Ambrose was adjudged the player of the match. While following on, Kane Williamson scored 132 off 282 deliveries. Latham also scored 83 off 172 deliveries and hit 11 boundaries. Daryl Mitchell with 54 and Tom Blundell with 90 runs propelled New Zealand's score to 483 runs.

England arrived in Wellington with a 1-0 lead in this two-match Test series and they had started as favourites in this contest. The concept of 'Bazball' has been talked about very often and England have almost altered the way Test cricket is played, but New Zealand had the plan to inflict a heartbreak and they executed their plans extremely well on the 5th day. Neil Wagner led New Zealand's charge on the final day and scalped 4 important wickets in the form of Ollie Pope, Joe Root, skipper Ben Stokes, and James Anderson.

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Neil Wagner

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

