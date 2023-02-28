IND vs AUS 3rd Test: End of road for KL Rahul for India in Tests? former India coach predicts

Follow us on Image Source : AP KL Rahul and Shubman Gill in action

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma-led team India are all ready to take on Steve Smith's mighty Aussies in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India as of now lead the series by a margin of 2-0 and have successfully retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth consecutive time. The next Test match will be played in Indore and it will start on March 1, 2023. India have more than a trophy to play for, they also have the World Test Championship finals in sight and will do everything to seal their spot.

Former India coach and now broadcaster Ravi Shastri feels that the Indian management should rest Rahul for the final two Test matches and allow Gill to open the batting for India. Gill has been in some sensational touch and has been good with the bat in his recent outings. Despite his heroics, he was overlooked by the Indian team and that decision backfired. The youngster scored his maiden Test century against Bangladesh in December 2022 and further went on to score three white ball centuries including a 208 in an ODI against New Zealand last month.

Shastri while speaking on the ICC Review added:

Gill is pretty good at the moment, whether he scores or not is a different thing, but on form, on merit, he certainly deserves a chance. When you have a player who is that confident and scoring, he should be included. I have been a part of that dressing room and I know that place pretty well.

Though India have retained the trophy, they still have one problem to solve, KL Rahul and his future in the Indian Test team. KL Rahul has hit a rough patch and it seems that there is no end to it. The Indian cricket team has performed exceptionally well but it is their opening slot that needs to be looked into. KL Rahul was initially the vice-captain of the side, he also led the Indian team when they traveled to Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, but as far as the current situation goes, things have completely changed for him. When India's squad for the 3rd and 4th Tests was announced, KL Rahul was relieved from his vice-captaicy duties.

