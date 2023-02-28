NZ vs ENG, 2nd Test: Kiwis emotionally trounce Bazzball to win one of the greatest ever games in Wellington

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Wagner got the last wicket of James Anderson to hand NZ a win over England in the 2nd Test

Well, it doesn't get closer than this. These are the games you live for, and as a player, fan, and expert - these are the games that make you fall in love with the sport all over again.

In one of the greatest Test matches of all time in Wellington, New Zealand defeated England, in a match that went right down the wire. Neil Wagner was the bowler and James Anderson was the batter. With 2 runs needed to win for England and just a wicket for New Zealand, it was Southee and company who held their nerves and won the 2nd game by 1 run.

It is worth noting that Kiwis became just the third nation to win a Test match after being enforced to follow-on.

Other Games

1894 - England beat Australia by 10 runs

1981 – England beat Australia by 18 runs

2001 – India beat Australia by 171 runs

2023 - New Zealand beat England by 1 run*

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl. England, powered by magnificent 100s from Joe Root (153) and Harry Brook (186). put on a daunting first innings total of 435/8.

Batting second, New Zealand got off to the worst possible start and were reeling at 21/3 at one point. Southee's 73 off 49 deliveries propelled Kiwis to 209/10. They were asked to bat again by England, and they came storming back into the game, slamming a phenomenal total of 483. Tom Latham(83), Kane Williamson (132), Tom Blundell (90) and Daryl Mitchell (54) were the stars for Kiwis.

Chasing over 200, New Zealand started off well. When Joe Root and Ben Foakes were batting, it seemed like they would cruise to victory, but all hell broke loose after their dismissal. Wagner was the star for New Zealand, claiming a total of 4 wickets, which also included the last one of James Anderson.

