  5. No additional security for Pakistan cricket team during ICC World Cup 2023, Indian government confirms

No additional security for Pakistan cricket team during ICC World Cup 2023, Indian government confirms

"The Pakistan cricket team will be treated just like the cricket team of any other country participating in the ICC World Cup," the External Affairs Ministry said.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 11, 2023 23:12 IST
Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan during ICC
Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan during ICC World Cup game in October 2021

Pakistan men's cricket team will not get any additional or extra security during their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign. The External Affairs Ministry confirmed that all travelling teams, including Pakistan, will be provided with similar security for their stay in India.

Pakistan is set to play in India for the first time in the last seven years having played in the 2016 T20 World Cup. Babar Azam-led side received their final confirmation to travel to India for the World Cup last week only. They will open their campaign against Netherlands on October 6 and will face hosts India at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14.

"The Pakistan cricket team will be treated just like the cricket team of any other country participating in the ICC World Cup," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. "Of course, we would hope that all necessary security will be provided not just to them but to all other participating teams. I hope that there is a good match and I hope this is not war as it seems to be made out to be."

More to follow...

