New Zealand hammer South Africa in first Test to move past India on WTC points table

Australia are occupying the second position on the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table. They have won six and lost three out of the 10 fixtures that they have played in the ongoing WTC cycle. One of their games ended in a draw.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: February 07, 2024 11:27 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand.

New Zealand have raced past both India and Australia to claim the zenith of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after their 281-run win over South Africa in the first Test.

New Zealand were occupying the third position on the ladder before the outcome of the game and a comprehensive win in the curtain raiser of the series boosted their PCT (Points Percentage System) to a great deal and helped them leave India and Australia behind.

World Test Championship (2023-25 cycle) Points Table:

Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points  PCT
New Zealand 3 2 1   24 66.66
Australia 10 6 3 1 66 55.00
India 6 3 2 1 38 52.77
Bangladesh 2 1 1   12 50.00
Pakistan 5 2 3   22 36.66
South Africa 3 1 2   12 33.33
West Indies 4 1 2 1 16 33.33
England 7 3 3 1 21 25.00
Sri Lanka 2 0 2   0 0

The Blackcaps thoroughly dominated the opening Test of the two-match series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Batting first in the first innings, the hosts amassed 511 runs with the help of a gritty ton by Kane Williamson (118) and a double-century by Rachin Ravindra (240). South Africa's captain for the series Neil Brand was the pick of all the Proteas bowlers, finishing with figures of 6/119.

In reply, the tourists got blown away by the Kiwi attack and got bundled out for just 162. Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Rachin and Mitchell Santner bagged three, two, two and three wickets respectively. 

The Kiwi skipper Tim Southee had the opportunity to enforce the follow-on but decided against it and gave his batters yet another chance to boss the Proteas bowling attack. Williamson made the most out of the opportunity and racked up another Test ton (29th) to help the Blackcaps post 59 runs for the Neil Brand-led side to win.

The win seemed unlikely for the visitors and that's what it turned out to be. The tourists got restricted for 247 with Jamieson accounting for four of the South African batters.

