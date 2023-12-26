NZ vs BAN Pitch report: How will surface at McLean Park in Napier play in 1st T20I match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY McLean Park in Napier

NZ vs BAN Pitch report: After securing the ODI series, New Zealand cricket team is set to host Bangladesh in the first T20I match at Napier's McLean Park on Tuesday, December 26. Both teams enter this game with some big changes to their squads but the hosts remain clear favourites having won four of their last five T20I encounters against the travelling side.

Captain Kane Williamson and pacer Kyle Jamieson are withdrawn from the team with Rachin Ravindra and Jacob Duffy coming in as replacements. Spin all-rounder Mitchell Santner will be leading the team once again with senior figures Tim Southee and Daryl Mitchell in the mix.

McLean Park, Napier Pitch Report

Napier's McLean Park offers a batting-friendly surface in T20 cricket. Napier has been a high-scoring venue in the shortest format with a first innings batting average of 169. Pace bowlers can trouble batters with a new ball and fans can expect a balanced game on Wednesday. New Zealand have also recorded two dominant wins against Bangladesh in T20Is in Napier.

McLean Park, Napier - The Numbers Game

T20I Stats

Total T20I matches - 6

Matches won batting first - 2

Matches won bowling first - 3

Average 1st Inns scores - 169

Average 2nd Inns scores - 138

Highest total recorded - 241/3 (20 Ov) by England vs New Zealand in February 2019

Lowest total recorded - 75/4 (9.0 Ov) by India vs New Zealand in November 2022

Highest score chases - 177/6 (19.4 Ov) by Pakistan vs New Zealand

Lowest score defended - 173/5 (17.5 Ov) by New Zealand vs Bangladesh

NZ vs BAN, 1st T20I Squads:

New Zealand Test Squad: Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Jacob Duffy

Bangladesh Test squad: Litton Das (w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

