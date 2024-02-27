Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton breaks world record, goes past Rohit Sharma in epic T20I list

Follow us on Image Source : X Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton.

Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton has shattered the world record of the fastest century in T20I cricket as he smashed a ton in just 33 balls in his side's match against Nepal on Tuesday. The left-handed batter broke the record of Nepal's Kushal Malla by one ball during the Tri-series, also featuring the Netherlands.

He went all guns blazing in a knock for the ages as he powered his side to a handsome total of 206 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. In all, Loftie-Eaton scored 101 runs from 36 balls, laced by 11 fours and eight sixes all around the ground. Kushal Malla, who previously held this record, saw the history being re-written in front of his eyes. Malla had scored the fastest T20I century during the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou when he hit a ton in 34 balls. In that same game, Dipendra Singh Airee set the record for the fastest T20I fifty as he raced to the milestone in nine balls.

Notably, Loftie-Eaton hit a record-breaking century on Airee's ball when he scooped him past fine leg for a four to go in ecstasy.

Fastest T20I tons:

1 - Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton: 33 balls vs Nepal

2 - Kushal Malla: 34 balls vs Mongolia

3 - David Miller: 35 balls vs Bangladesh

4 - Rohit Sharma: 35 balls vs Sri Lanka

5 - Sudesh Wickramasekara: 35 balls vs Turkey

On the back of his century, Namibia went past the 200-run barrier for the third time in their history. Loftie-Eaton's stay was put to an end when Abinash Bohara got him caught out in the final over. Namibia had enough on the board and on the back of Ruben Trumpelmann's four-for, they went on to defend their target with Nepal getting bowled out for 186 in 18.5 overs.