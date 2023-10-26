Mumbai set to be host to Indian women's team's series against England, Australia in next 2 months: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Indian women's team will be in action for the first time since their Gold medal win in Hangzhou Asian Games in September

The Indian women's cricket team is set to play 11 matches across a couple of series in Mumbai against the top teams England and Australia in the next two months. This will be the first time that the Indian team will be in action since their Gold medal win in the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September. The 11-game marathon featuring four matches against England and seven against Australia is set to begin late November and will run till the second week of January.

As per a Cricbuzz report, all the 11 matches will take place at two venues in Mumbai - Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium. While England will play three T20Is and a Test, Australia will be in for a longer period with three ODIs and as many T20Is scheduled to take place preceded by a Test match as well. Both Test matches will be held at the Wankhede Stadium.

The report stated that the tentative schedule for the series sees England and India play three T20Is on December 6, 9 and 10 in Navi Mumbai followed by the Test match from 13-17.

Immediately after that, the Test match against Australia begins on December 21 with ODIs on 28, 30 and January 2. The home assignment ends with T20Is on January 5, 7 and 9. All matches against Australia will be at the Wankhede Stadium.

This will only be the 16th time that India and England are facing each other in a women's Test while only the fourth time that India is hosting England in a Test assignment. The last time these two teams played a Test match was in 2021 and it was a draw. Against Australia India played one Test match last year but that too ended in a draw.

The tentative schedule comes right after the announcement of the head coach for the women's team with Amol Mazumdar taking the pole position 10 months after Ramesh Pawar vacated the post.

Latest Cricket News