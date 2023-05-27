MI captain Rohit Sharma lauds Shubman Gill's jawdropping ton, hopes GT opener to remain in form for India

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill

GT vs MI: Shubman Gill produced another mouthwatering knock in his side Gujarat Titans game against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023. The GT opener broke multiple records en route to his 129-run knock at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Despite a few fighting innings, MI fell short by 62 runs in the chase. MI skipper Rohit Sharma opened up on the team's performance and lauded Gill for his special effort.

Speaking after his side's loss in Qualifier 2, Sharma hailed praise on Gill's hundred and hoped that his purple patch continues in the Indian colours too. "Shubman batted well, the wicket was good. They got 20-25 extra. We were positive after the first half. We have to credit Shubman. I hope he continues that form," Sharma said.

MI were jolted by the regular blows in the early part of the chase but Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Cmaeron Green sent some hope to the MI camp. But as Mumbai lost these batters' their task became tougher. "Greeny and Surya batted well but we lost our way. We wanted to give it a good crack, be positive. We couldn't get going in the powerplay. We wanted one batter like Gujarat did, and take the game deep where anything can happen on a good pitch and a ground with a small boundary. But credit to GT, who played well," he said.

Sharma also opened up on Kishan's injury, stating that he suffered a concussion. "Kishan's concussion was unexpected. It was a last-minute change.

We had to adapt, to different conditions and situations. Not looking at that though," he said.

The five-time IPL-winning captain Rohit took the positives from the camp. "Playing this game, qualifying and coming this far is big, the batting has been a big positive we can take into the next season. All the bowling teams have been challenged. We had a great performance last game. Tim's (David) been given a role this season," he said.

Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya stated that the clarity of thought in Gill's batting is helping him score tons of runs. "I think the clarity and confidence he is carrying is amazing. Today's innings was one of the finest, he never looked rushed. It felt like someone was throwing balls and he was hitting. He will be a superstar in international and franchise cricket," said Hardik.

