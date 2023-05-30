' can touch mud and convert it into Gold': Former Indian cricketer after CSK clinch 5th IPL title

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar

MS Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings got their hands on their 5th Indian Premier League trophy as they defeated the defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final clash. Dhoni's men chased down the revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs as Ravindra Jadeja staged a brilliant comeback on the final two deliveries. After the game former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has heaped praise on MS Dhoni and his Super Kings.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra stated that it was Titans players who bagged the awards but the winning trophy went to the Super Kings. He then hailed Dhoni for his magic. "Think about it, Shubman Gill - Orange Cap, the top three wicket-takers are from Gujarat - Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan. But see who has the trophy, it's Chennai Super Kings. That's the beauty of MS Dhoni and the Chennai franchise. He can touch mud and convert it into gold," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra then also put light on CSK's chase. Chennai needed 171 in the 15 overs after rain curtailed the chase. CSK needed a strong start and Chopra praised the openers. "When the chase began, it rained after three deliveries and there was a huge delay. The game was shortened to 15 overs. So, 171 runs in 15 overs was a 50-50 game for both the sides, but Ruturaj Gaikwad starts it, and then Devon Conway catches up and how," he praised Gaikwad and Conway.

Chopra then stated that Noor Ahmad brought GT back into the contest with his twin strike to send both the Chennai openers back. This brought a change in the momentum and CSK were under some pressure as Shivam Dube was not timing it well. But on the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane took charge as he 27 off 13 to bring CSK back.

"Was there a twist? No, it didn't because Ajinkya Rahane and along with him Shivam Dube were there. Dube's bat was not doing the talking but what a guy Ajinkya Rahane is. A flicked six, one straight down the ground and two fours off Rashid Khan's last two balls (of his second over)." Chopra said.

He also praised Rayudu for finding crucial boundaries when pressure rolled back to Chennai. "Ambati Rayudu was playing his last game - but he went six, four, six. He has been absolutely rocketing. Then Mohit Sharma dismissed him and MS Dhoni off the next ball. Mohammad Shami was good in the 19th over," he said.

"In the final over, Mohit Sharma executed excellent yorkers off the first four balls but 10 were required off the last two and they were scored. Ravindra Jadeja hits a straight six and then a four on the leg side and won them the match. This was something special," Chopra added on Mohit Sharma's final over.

Latest Cricket News