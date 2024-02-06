Mohsin Naqvi elected as Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chairman for three-year term

Follow us on Image Source : PCB New PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan Cricket Board announced Mohsin Naqvi as the new PCB Chairman on Tuesday, February 6. Naqvo has been elected unanimously and unopposed during the PCB Board of Governors (BoG) meeting at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Tuesday.

Mohsin, the interim Chief Minister of Punjab state, will head PCB in a three-year term starting from Tuesday. He will be the 37th full-time chairman of Pakistan Cricket and replaced interim chief Shah Khawar. Mohsin thanked BoG for showing confidence in him to lead the PCB and added that he is fully committed to upgrading the standard of cricket in Pakistan.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board," Mohsin Naqvi said. "I am thankful for the trust and confidence reposed in me. I am fully committed to upgrading the standard of the game in the country and bringing professionalism in the administration of cricket in Pakistan.”

PCB administration was without a full-time head since the removal of former Chairman and team captain Ramiz Raja by the central government in December 2022. Najam Sethi, Zaka Ashraf, and most recently Shah Khawar oversaw the PCB affairs as interim PCB Management Committee heads.

