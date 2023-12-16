Mohammed Shami ruled out of Test series against South Africa, Deepak Chahar withdraws from ODI leg

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammed Shami.

India's veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa starting December 26 in Centurion. The BCCI has confirmed that the medical panel has not cleared the Amroha-born pacer and hence won't travel to the Rainbow Nation for the eagerly anticipated Test tour.

In another major development, pacer Deepak Chahar has withdrawn from India's ODI leg of the ongoing South Africa series. The BCCI has informed that Chahar is catering to a medical emergency at his home and requested the board to remove his name from the ODI squad.

Shami is reportedly battling an ankle condition hence his participation in the Test series against the Proteas was uncertain since India's apex cricketing governing body had announced the squad for the same on November 30. The 33-year-old pacer's absence might hurt India as he has an impressive Test record.

The right-arm pacer has bagged 229 scalps in 64 matches in the longest format of the sport at an average of 27.71.

Additionally, he was the leading wicket-taker at the recently concluded ODI World Cup as he claimed 24 poles in just seven games at a jaw-dropping bowling average of 10.70. His stellar World Cup saw him claim multiple records and become India's leading wicket-taker in the history of the marquee tournament.

On the other hand, Deepak was named in both the T20I and ODI squads but the medical emergency at home never allowed him to board a flight to South Africa. The Men’s Selection Committee has, therefore, named uncapped player Akash Deep as his replacement.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer will only be available for the first ODI of the three-match series and will then join the Test squad to prepare for the Test series ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

India’s updated ODI squad:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep

Latest Cricket News