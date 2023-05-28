CSK vs GT Final: Mohammed Shami just 5 wickets away from scripting history in IPL, know details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team GT celebrate

Mohammed Shami has been performing brilliantly for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. He has won many matches for the team. The tournament has reached its last stage as Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in the final game. If Shami manages to get five wickets in the summit clash, then he will script history. Here are all the details

So far in the 16th edition of IPL, Gujarat Titans star fast bowler Mohammed Shami has taken 28 wickets in 16 matches. Currently, he is the highest wicket-taker of the season and is also the Purple Cap holder. If he takes five wickets against CSK in the final match, he will become the bowler to take the most wickets in a single season in the history of IPL. Dwayne Bravo and Harshal Patel hold the record for most wickets in a single season of IPL. While Bravo took 32 wickets in the year 2013, Harshal took the same number of scalps in the year 2016 season.

Bowlers with the most wickets in a season of IPL:

Dwayne Bravo - 32 wickets, in the year 2013

Harshal Patel - 32 wickets, year 2021

Kagiso Rabada - 30 wickets, year 2020-21

Lasith Malinga - 28 wickets, the year 2011

James Faulkner - 28 wickets, the year 2013

Mohammed Shami - 28 wickets, the year 2023

In the IPL 2023 mega auction, the Gujarat Titans franchise included Mohammed Shami in their camp for Rs 6.25 crore. In recent times, he has done exceptionally well in white-ball cricket. He specializes in opening the innings and is also bowling brilliantly in the death overs. Shami has been participating in the IPL since 2013. He has so far taken 127 wickets in 109 matches of IPL, in which his best performance was 4 wickets for 11 runs.

