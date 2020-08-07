I say more time for planning and preparations: Mithali Raj points out silver lining in World Cup postponement

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian ODI captain Mithali Raj

Indian ODI captain Mithali Raj points out the silver lining after ICC on Friday announced the postponement of the Women's 50-over World Cup by a year.

Following the virtual meeting of the ICC Business Corporation on Friday, the decision of the postponement was announced. The World Cup was initially scheduled to take place in New Zealand between February 6 and March 7. It has now become the second global event to be postponed by the ICC in the last two months after the 2020 men's T2O World Cup scheduled in October-November in Australia this year was postponed to 2022.

This implies Mithali will be 39 years old when the 50-over World Cup takes place. But the veteran cricketer feels that the postponement only implies more time to gear up for the event.

"There’s always a positive to take out of any situation , in this case too , I say more time for planning and preparations. Same vision , same goal #WorldCup2022," she tweeted moments after ICC's announcement.

There’s always a positive to take out of any situation , in this case too , I say more time for planning and preparations . Same vision , same goal #WorldCup2022 https://t.co/Cuq9kbQuA4 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 7, 2020

Earlier this week, Mithali had said on Star Sports 1 Telugu show Girl Power-Sarileru Manakevvaru that she was quite looking forward to the 2021 World Cup to finish her career with that ultimate glory.

Twice have India come close to clinching the World Cup title. In 2017, Mithali had led the side to the final at the Oval against England.

"In 2013, when India hosted the world cup, we didn't even qualify for the super six stage. I was hurt and quite disappointed," she said. "I thought let me give a try in 2017 World Cup. Then I really worked hard for that World Cup. As a player, as a captain, I did a lot of homework. I thought when we were in the finals, if we win the finals, then I will retire.

"After playing for so many years, probably I had everything, except that one World Cup. In 2021 again I am going to give another try, hopefully with everybody's wishes and God willing we should crack it."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage