Mitchell Starc waits in queue ahead of Women's Ashes as wife Alyssa Healy makes Test captaincy debut

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mitchell Starc was waiting in a queue outside Trent Bridge

The men's Ashes series is on a break for a week after a humdinger at Edgbaston in the opener where Australia prevailed by two wickets. However, cricket fans in the UK will find no shortage of entertainment as women are in action in a five-day Ashes Test. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who missed out on a place in the Ashes opener, made his presence felt with an endearing gesture in Nottingham on Thursday, June 22.

Starc was seen standing in a queue waiting for his turn to get the tickets to the England-Australia W-Ashes Test. The tall left-armer was obviously there for his wife Alyssa Healy, who made her Test captaincy debut at Trent Bridge in the absence of regular skipper Meg Lanning. The image of the same has gone viral as the fans can't stop praising the duo's love for each other as both Starc and Healy have been seen in the past supporting each other in their respective matches.

Starc, who was part of the World Test Championship (WTC) final-winning Australian team didn't play the first game but is expected to be back in the line-up at Lord's in the second Test, most probably at the expense of Scott Boland, who was rendered toothless by Joe Root and Co.

As for the women's Ashes Test, stand-in Australian captain Healy won the toss and chose to bat first. Debutant Phoebe Litchfield came out to open alongside veteran Beth Mooney. The left-hander played a few exquisite shots before Kate Cross dismissed her for 23. Mooney then stitched a 48-run stand with star all-rounder Ellyse Perry before getting out for 33 to debutant Lauren Filer. Perry and Tahlia McGrath then took the Australian side through to lunch on 100/2 without any more hiccups.

Since, it's a rare 5-day Test, the result is likely and hence, Healy and Co. will be eager to get a big first innings score to put pressure on England.

Latest Cricket News