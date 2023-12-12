Tuesday, December 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Mirpur pitch for 2nd BAN vs NZ Test rated 'unsatisfactory' by ICC

Mirpur pitch for 2nd BAN vs NZ Test rated 'unsatisfactory' by ICC

The surface on offer for the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh came under the scanner with 30 out of 36 wickets falling to spinners. The venue has received one demerit points as well after ICC rated the pitch 'unsatisfactory'.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: December 12, 2023 18:51 IST
BAN vs NZ
Image Source : AP BAN vs NZ

New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh concluded recently with the two-match Test series ending in a draw. After going down by 150 runs in the opening Test, the Kiwis stunned the home side on a debatable Mirpur pitch and won the match by four wickets chasing down 137 runs thanks to Glenn Phillips' counterattacking knock.

The pitch, during the match itself, had come under the scanner as it was heavily favouring the bowlers. Perhaps, New Zealand skipper Tim Southee also called it the worst pitch ever he has played on in his career with no team even crossing the 180-run mark in four innings. Now the International Cricket Council (ICC) has rated the pitch in Mirpur as 'unsatisfactory' under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process. The venue - Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka - has also received one demerit point which will remain active for five-year rolling period.

Any venue that receives six demerit points in this timeframe is banned from hosting international cricket for 12 months. As for the Mirpur pitch, as many as 30 out of 36 wickets to fall were picked by spinners. The match referee, David Boon, submitted his report raising the concerns about the surface and post that, the ICC took the decision.

Boon, according to ICC, stated in his report that the bounce was inconsistent right through the match from the first session of the Test match. "The outfield was very good and held up extremely well with the rain. However, it appeared that the pitch may have been under prepared, as it was not hard and was covered in grass clippings on day one. From the first session onwards, throughout the remainder of the match the bounce was inconsistent with numerous balls bursting the surface. Deliveries from spin bowlers often went over the batter's shoulder when playing forward and then occasionally stayed very low," the report read.

Related Stories
Shakib Al Hasan ready to sacrifice T20 league contracts, to prioritise playing for Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan ready to sacrifice T20 league contracts, to prioritise playing for Bangladesh

'I am not in a hurry to...': Steve Smith opens up about his retirement plans

'I am not in a hurry to...': Steve Smith opens up about his retirement plans

AUS vs PAK: Babar Azam set to join elite list of cricketers during Test series

AUS vs PAK: Babar Azam set to join elite list of cricketers during Test series

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News