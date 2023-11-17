Michael Vaughan not happy with IND vs AUS T20I series scheduled 4 days after World Cup final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs Australia

Australia set the final's date with India with a narrow win over South Africa by three wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16 (Thursday). It will be a repeat of the 2003 World Cup final as India and Australia will lock horns in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19). Interestingly, the two teams will yet again face each other in the five-match T20I series starting from November 23.

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has expressed his displeasure over the scheduling of the series being so close post the World Cup final. He feels that the World Cup winning players should at least get a couple of weeks to celebrate. Notably, Australia have already announced their squad for the T20I series and six players featuring in World Cup squad - David Warner, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott - have been picked in the team for the series commencing from November 23.

As for India, it has been reported that most of the players playing in the World Cup will not be playing the T20I series even as Suryakumar Yadav is likely to be named the skipper of the team. However, the squad is yet to be announced officially. Coming back to Vaughan, he termed the scheduling of the series as 'greed' and 'overkill'.

"It doesn’t right with me that the 2 finalists 4 days later will start a T20 series against each other .. why can’t we allow players the chance to have a moments rest after a WC or whoever wins the chance to celebrate properly for a couple of weeks .. It’s complete greed and over kill (sic)," Vaughan's tweet read.

Latest Cricket News