MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai lock horns against Kolkata at Wankhede, Toss at 3 PM

Hello and a Warm Welcome to everyone in this first game of the Super Sunday doubleheader in IPL 2023. It's Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. After losing the opening two games of the season, MI have made a comeback with a win over DC. Meanwhile, KKR have been pushed by a strong middle-order and have two wins in four outings. Can MI hold their momentum or will KKR find a way to return to winning ways? We will find that out. So, sit back in your comfort as I Varun Malik, take you across this special game on Sunday.