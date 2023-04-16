Sunday, April 16, 2023
     
  MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai lock horns against Kolkata at Wankhede, Toss at 3 PM
MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians host Kolkata Knight Riders on a special ESA Day at Wankhede. Follow for Latest updates.

Varun Malik
Mumbai face Kolkata
Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai face Kolkata

MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians look for a second win in IPL 2023 as they host Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium. After losing the first two games, MI bounced back against Delhi Capitals in the third game. Meanwhile, KKR have 2 wins in 4 games and are pushed by some power by the middle order. The day also will be marked by a special occasion called 'ESA Day.'

Live updates :MI vs KKR IPL 2023, Latest Updates

  Apr 16, 2023 1:50 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Head to head record

    Mumbai have dominated Kolkata ever since they have faced each other. MI have won 22 games against KKR, while the latter have won 9. KKR have beaten MI only once at the Wankhede and have won only four games here. They would need to overcome these stats today.

  Apr 16, 2023 1:44 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Special Day at Wankhede

    The game will witness a special ocassion at the Wankhede Stadium. The day will be celebrated as 'ESA Day', which means Education and Sports for All. his is an initiative by MI in association with Reliance Foundation to support young girls. 19000 young girls will attend the match and MI's Women's team will also be in attendance for the day. No tickets have been put on sale for public.

  Apr 16, 2023 1:40 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Mumbai face Kolkata

    Hello and a Warm Welcome to everyone in this first game of the Super Sunday doubleheader in IPL 2023. It's Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. After losing the opening two games of the season, MI have made a comeback with a win over DC. Meanwhile, KKR have been pushed by a strong middle-order and have two wins in four outings. Can MI hold their momentum or will KKR find a way to return to winning ways? We will find that out. So, sit back in your comfort as I Varun Malik, take you across this special game on Sunday.

