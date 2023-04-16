MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai lock horns against Kolkata at Wankhede, Toss at 3 PM

MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai lock horns against Kolkata at Wankhede, Toss at 3 PMMI vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians look for a second win in IPL 2023 as they host Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium. After losing the first two games, MI bounced back against Delhi Capitals in the third game. Meanwhile, KKR have 2 wins in 4 games and are pushed by some power by the middle order. The day also will be marked by a special occasion called 'ESA Day.'