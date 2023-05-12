MI vs GT: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians are all set to play the 57th match of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans at their home ground on Friday. MI are on the fourth position of the points table and will want to climb up to the third spot by winning the game. On the other hand, GT who are the table-toppers will want to seal their place in the Playoffs by registering a victory. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

​Pitch Report - MI vs GT

The average 1st innings total in T20 match at this venue is 185. It decreases to 174 runs in the 2nd innings. The previous three games of IPL 2023 at Wankhede saw chases of over 200-run targets. A high-scoring match is expected on Friday as well as the pitch will be favourable to the batters. The surface is likely to be a nightmare for the bowlers. However, spinners can get some help in the match.

Out of 9 T20I matches played at this venue, 4 matches have been won by the teams batting first. On the other hand, the team chasing has won 5 time. The ground is favourable for the team bowling first, and if common sense prevails, the skipper winning the toss might want to bowl first.

Wankhede Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 9

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 5

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 185

Average 2nd Innings scores: 174

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 240/3 (20 Ov) by IND vs WI

Lowest total recorded - 160/10 (20 Ov) by SL vs IND

Highest score chased - 230/8 (19.4 Ov) by ENG vs RSA

Lowest score defended - 143/6 (20 Ov) by WIW vs NZW

Full Squads -

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh , Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Joshua Little, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal

