Meg Lanning becomes only cricketer in world to achieve this unique feat in T20Is, know details

Meg Lanning, Australia skipper became the first player to achieve a special milestone in the final match of the T20 World Cup against South Africa on Sunday. She became the first player in the world to lead a side for the 100th time in the T20 Internationals.

The Australian team who are playing their seventh consecutive final in the T20 World Cup will want to clinch the title for the sixth time. In the 99 matches that Lanning led, Australia won 75 matches, and lost 18 times. One match got tied and there was no result in 5 matches. Winning percentage of Australia under her captaincy is 80.31% so far.

Top 5 cricketers to play most T20Is as captain

Meg Lanning: 100 matches

Harmanpreet Kaur: 96 matches

Charlotte Edwards: 93 matches

Aaron Finch: 76 matches

Merissa Aguilleira: 73 matches

When it comes to Indian captains with most matches played as a skipper in T20Is, Harmanpreet Kaur leads the list with 96 matches, followed by MS Dhoni with 72 matches. While Rohit Sharma has led India 51 times, Virat Kohli has played 50 T20Is as a skipper.

"Going to have a bat. It's a good wicket, will stay the same throughout the day. Going with the same team. Feel that we got all the bases covered. It's not something I've given a lot of thought (Australia's record). Leading the team into another final is super exciting. It's what happens today is important. Need to be ready for the challenge, and I have no doubt we are," Lanning said during the toss.

Full Squads:

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Heather Graham, Kim Garth

South Africa: Sune Luus (c), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Lara Goodall, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen

