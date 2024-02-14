Mahmudullah returns as Bangladesh announce white-ball squads for home series against Sri Lanka, no Shakib

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mahmudullah.

Veteran allrounder Mahmudullah has finally made his return to Bangladesh's T20I squad after a period of 15 months as outgoing chief selector Minhajul Abedin selected the white-ball squads for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka.

While Mahmudullah's return is set to benefit the Bangla Tigers, they are going to miss their star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan who is battling a retinal condition. However, Shakib is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Rangpur Riders and scored a quickfire half-century (61 off 39 balls) against Khulna Tigers on February 13.

Minhajul, whose eight-year tenure is drawing to a close on February 28, has also made the bold call to snub Mehidy Hasan Miraz from the T20I squad. Mehidy is one of the hosts of changes made by Minhajul.

Seamer Hasan Mahmud has been left out of the ODI and the T20I squad alongside Afif Hossain.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20I series:

Date Match Venue March 4 1st T20I Sylhet International Cricket Stadium March 6 2nd T20I Sylhet International Cricket Stadium March 9 3rd T20I Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI squad:

Date Match Venue March 13 1st ODI Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium March 15 2nd ODI Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium March 18 3rd ODI Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series:

Date Match Venue March 22-26 1st Test Sylhet International Cricket Stadium March 30 to April 3 2nd Test Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

Bangladesh T20I squad:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Mohammad Naim, Tawhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan, Aliss Al Islam

Bangladesh ODI squad:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Anamul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman