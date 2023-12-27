'Magic': Virat Kohli's 'bail swap' act leads to India picking two quick wickets in Centurion Test

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Team India

Cricket is indeed a game of uncertainties and funny things have happened before. One such instance happened at the Supersport Park in Centurion during the second day's play of the ongoing Test match between India and South Africa and as usual, Virat Kohli was in the thick of things for unusual reasons. The hosts were in a commanding position in response to India's 245 in the first innings as Dean Elgar and Tony de Zorzi were looking comfortable in the middle.

The partnership was approaching its century quickly before Kohli swapped the bails at the batting end for some reason. A couple of balls later, Jasprit Bumrah eked out an edge off Zorzi's bat and Yashasvi Jaiswal snaffled a comfortable catch in the slips. Soon, Bumrah nipped out Keegan Petersen as well to reduce South Africa from being 104.1 to 113/3 nine deliveries. The incident caught the eye of the fans on social media as many linked it to Kohli swapping the baills in the 29th over of the innings following his 'swap bail' act.

For the unversed, England pacer Stuart Broad had done something similar when wickets were not falling during the Ashes earlier this year. He swapped the bails when Marnus Labuschagne was on strike and the very next ball, the batter got out much to the delight of the England fans. Coming back to the India vs South Africa game, the fans are drawing comparisons between the two incidents hilariously crediting Virat Kohli for breaking the frustrating partnership.

Here's the video:

Earlier in the day, KL Rahul starred for the visitors smashing his second Boxing Day Test century. It was his maiden innings as a wicketkeeper-batter in the longest format of the game and thrived in difficult circumstances and most importantly, when the team needed him the most. Thanks to his 101-run knock, India managed to post 245 runs on the board in their first innings.

