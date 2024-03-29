LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 pitch report: How will surface at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow play?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan.

Lucknow Super Giants head home for the first time in IPL 2024 as they gear up to host Punjab Kings in the 11th match of the tournament at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The Super Giants are coming into this contest on the back of a defeat to Rajasthan Royals in their opener and are placed at the bottom of the standings.

Punjab Kings have a win to show against their name in the initial two outings - they defeated Delhi Capitals in their opener before losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Teams are chalking out their plans ahead of the game and gear up for the challenge at another venue.

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow pitch report

The surface at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is a dream one for the bowlers and hard for the batters. As seen in the last season of the tournament, teams have found it pretty hard to score freely on it.

There are two types of pitches used at the Ekana - a black soil surface and a red soil surface. The black soil surface is even more of a nightmare for the batters as the deliveries tend to grip and come slow onto the bat. On a red surface, the balls spin and bounce well in comparison to the black one. Scoring runs on a red-soil pitch is comparatively easier.

Ekana Cricket Stadium - The Numbers Game

STATS - T20

Total Matches - 9

Matches won batting first - 5

Matches won bowling first - 4

Average 1st innings Score - 151

Average 2nd innings Score - 126

Highest total recorded - 199/2 By IND vs SL

Lowest total recorded - 0/0 By vs

Highest score chased - 159/4 By RSAW vs INDW

Lowest score defended - 156/8 By AFG vs WI

LSG's squad:

Yudhvir Singh Charak, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shivam Mavi, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Arshin Kulkarni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Nicholas Pooran, Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, KL Rahul (c), Mohsin Khan, Mohsin Khan, Amit Mishra, Arshad Khan

PBKS' squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Shivam Singh, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Chris Woakes, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Prince Choudhary, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan