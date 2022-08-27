LIVE Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, Score, Latest Updates: It's the mother of all cricketing battles
Latest Updates
Virat Kohli has opened up about his mental health struggles. He said that he was faking intensity for the past few months. Full Story.
Wasim Jaffer has picked his playing 11 ahead of IND vs PAK clash. He isn't sure of Rishabh Pant's inclusion in the team. Click here to read to full story.
Well, well, well, it's almost time for the biggest match in all of the cricketing world. I am Kartik Mehindru and I'll be taking you through all the updates as we build towards the grand affair. India is all set to take on Pakistan in a highly anticipated match on August 28. But we are here with you a day before. Yes, this match deserves it.