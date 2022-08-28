Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Pitch report to records, here's everything you need to know about the venue

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dubai International Cricket Stadium: The Numbers Game

Asia Cup, August 28, will add another chapter to the historic India vs Pakistan rivalry. The much-anticipated match is set to begin at 7:30 PM, and after a disheartening loss against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year, the men in blue would look to go hard in their Asia Cup.

Before we dive deep into the action, here are all the numbers you should know before the match begins.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - The Numbers Game

T20 Stats

Total matches: 75

Matches won batting first: 34

Matches won bowling first: 40

Score Stats

The highest total recorded: 211/3 by SL vs PAK

The lowest total recorded: 55/10 by WI vs ENG

The highest score chased: 183/5 by AFG vs UAE

Lowest score defended: 134/7 by OMAN vs HK

Averages Totals

Average 1st Inns scores: 141

Average 2nd Inns scores: 124

Pitch Report

If Sri Lanka and Afghanistan match is anything to go by, the pitch may have something in it for the seamers first up. But if the teams batting first can counter that, Afghanistan showed that batters can make merry too.

Historically, the pitch has been on a slower side, but since this is a big tournament, the ball will come onto the bat pretty nicely.

Average Score

The average score on this pitch is around 140. The score further dips in the 2nd innings to 124.

Will Toss Matter?

The team winning the toss would like to bat first because historically, the pitch has slowed down as the game progresses. But if the first match of the Asia Cup is anything to go by then the teams would like to chase. Even in the last World Cup, the teams chasing won 12 out of 13 games.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravi Bishnoi

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali

