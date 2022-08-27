Asia Cup 2022: Wasim Jaffer picks his playing 11 for India vs Pakistan; unsure of Pant's place in team

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rishabh Pant | File Photo

India and Pakistan are all set to battle it out in a highly anticipated clash scheduled for August 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The last time these two sides met, Pakistan steamrolled India by 10 wickets. The men in blue will look to bounce back and come hard at them. Before the match day, Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter and shared his playing 11.

1. Rohit 2. KL 3. Virat 4. Sky 5. Hardik 6. DK / Pant* 7. Jadeja 8. Bhuvi 9. Bishnoi 10. Chahal 11. Arshdeep *If Pant plays, he should bat at no.5.

What's worth noting is that Jaffer has picked either one of Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant. It will be interesting to see if the team management goes in with this combination because dropping either Pant or Karthik at this stage is sure to raise a lot of eyebrows.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with India TV, veteran Test batter Chandu Borde, said that Rishabh Pant has got no competition and should be an automatic choice in the team.

"This is great competition within the team. Whoever performs will be part of the team. To be honest, I don't think there is any competition for Rishabh Pant. He is an automatic choice and will continue to be an important part of the team. Rishabh Pant is a player who can change the momentum of the game in no time, and he is not just a finisher - he can play anywhere and anytime," Borde added.

Borde also said that what Pant has accomplished in such a short while is unbelievable.

"If you look at Rishabh Pant's career span, he has just started, but the way he has won matches for India - it's unbelievable. With time, as he learns more, his performance will reach newer heights," Chandu Borde said.

Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, has been in pretty good form over the past few months. He was picked in the team for the role of a finisher and has fairly justified his role.

It will interesting to see the combination that Team India fields for Asia Cup/

