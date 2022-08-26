Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq comes in support of Virat Kohli; says can't take him lightly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli last scored an international century in 2019, and come the Asia Cup, he would be out there, willing to prove a point.

India and Pakistan are all set to battle it out in their respective Asia Cup openers on August 28. Heading into the match, one of the most talked about issues is Virat Kohli's form, and come match day, all eyes will be on the former Indian captain and the way he performs.

Now, Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq, in conversation with SportsKeeda, stated that Kohli will be looking for an opportunity to get back to his best. He also mentioned that when he saw Virat on the ground, his demeanor didn't look like that of a player who is struggling.

"We all know that he was and is a dangerous batsman. Recently he has been a bit out of touch, but this does not mean we should take him lightly. Yesterday when I saw him on the ground, the way he carried himself, he didn't look like that of a player who is struggling. This is a sign of a great player."

Saqlain Mushtaq further stated that right now Kohli is going through a bad phase, but no one should forget that he ruled world cricket for almost 10 years.

"As a coach, you keep noticing things about a player how he trains himself, advises his teammates and talks with his rival teammates. He is currently going through a bad phase but we should keep in mind that he has ruled the world for 10,12 and 15 years. The bad phase should not overshadow his achievements. He is in search of the right time, he has all his plans prepared in his mind. He is a dangerous player, was a dangerous player and we can't take him lightly. "

Virat Kohli last scored an international century in 2019, and come the Asia Cup, he would be out there, willing to prove a point and answer his critics in style.

