Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Pitting the king of world cricket against the apparent heir

Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli is a topic that will refuse to die down any time soon. It will continue to make headlines for years to come and the debate may never come to an end. But let's try. Both Kohli and Babar are absolute superstars and modern masters. There's no denying the greatness these two possess. Let's break it down.

The Current Patch - Babar is The King

On current form, Babar Azam is leaps and bounds ahead of Virat. Kohli, who was once thought of as invincible, has shown signs of being a mere mortal who is beginning to slow down a bit. Babar, on the other hand, has been in the form of his life, stacking up centuries and half-centuries for fun.

Right now, without a doubt, Babar is on the top of his game, has control of the brass ring and is taking it to newer heights. But, that's how it. Babar Azam should be left alone with his accolades. Because comparing it with that of Kohli, at this very moment, wouldn't be fair to any of the two players.

If you have been following the game of cricket for even a short while, you would have heard the phrase - form is temporary, class is permanent.

Purple Patch & Beyond

Every cricketer has a purple patch, where he butchers the bowling attacks and makes runs like there's no tomorrow. But, the true measure of a cricketer is how long he keeps going. Babar has been on the top for a while now. If he can keep going the way he is, he will end up being an unarguable legend of the game.

Virat, on the other hand, has been there and done that. He did it for around a decade and is now facing a sudden slump. Yes, it's bad, not like anything we ever imagined, but for someone so good for almost a decade, the world can spare him any advice or suggestions.

The Number Game

Let's take into consideration the numbers after the 2019 ODI World Cup. In 23 ODI's that Virat has played, he has amassed 1025 runs at an average of 46.60. During this time, he scored two hundreds and 10 fifties. These are good numbers for someone who has mostly been out of form.

Babar, on the other hand, scored 1229 runs in 17 matches at an average of 81.93, with seven centuries and four half-centuries to his name. Now, these numbers are not good, they are insane. Absolutely brilliant. If we go by the T20 numbers for the past few years, Babar Azam is ahead in that regard too. In 2021 alone, Babar had 939 runs in T20Is vs Kohli's total of 299.

The Bottom Line

The debate can go on and on, but the matter of fact is, that it is nothing but a pass time. Comparing two players at the opposite ends of their careers is not the way to go. If Kohli can make a comeback and be at his 2016 best, maybe we can talk again. If not, let this debate rest until Babar and Kohli hang up their boots for good.

