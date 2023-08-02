Wednesday, August 02, 2023
     
KL Rahul sweats it out at National Cricket Academy with eyes on ODI World Cup

KL Rahul is in a race against time to get match-fit before the ODI World Cup in India starting October 5.

KL Rahul
Image Source : PTI KL Rahul

India's preferred wicketkeeper-batter in One Day internationals, KL Rahul has resumed his wicketkeeping and batting drills at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Rahul injured his right thigh on April 1 in a contest between his side Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2023. He had to undergo surgery in London and has been recuperating since then.

In a video that has surfaced on Twitter, Rahul can be seen doing wicketkeeping and batting drills at the NCA in Bengaluru. He is in a battle against time to get match fit before the start of the ODI World Cup slated to begin on October 5 with a clash between defending champions England and the runners-up of the last edition New Zealand.

Watch KL Rahul's training video:

He last played for India in an ODI game against Australia in Chennai. However, in his absence Ishan Kishan has done well as a wicketkeeper and scored three-consecutive fifties against the West Indies in the recently culminated three-match ODI series thereby becoming the sixt Indian batter to score fifties in all the three games of a bilateral contest.

