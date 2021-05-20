Jofra Archer to undergo surgery on right elbow, doubtful for Test series against India

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England pacer Jofra Archer

England speedster Jofra Archer is set to undergo elbow surgery on Friday after being reviewed by a medical consultant, putting his participation in the five-Test series against India in jeopardy.

The 26-year-old tearaway has already been ruled out both the Tests against New Zealand, having re-aggravated his injury in the County Championship.

"Jofra has been reviewed by a medical consultant in respect of his right elbow soreness. He will now proceed to surgery tomorrow," tweeted England Cricket.

The Barbadian-born English pacer could only bowl five overs for Sussex in the second innings against Kent before he complained of a sore elbow. It was his first competitive game after the injury lay-off.

"Archer, who returned to action for Sussex in the LV= Insurance County Championship against Kent this week at Hove, only bowled five overs in Kent’s second innings. He was suffering from pain in his right elbow when bowling and was unable to bowl in the final two days of the match.

"The England and Sussex medical teams will now seek guidance, and Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow," ECB had stated while confirming Archer's absence from New Zealand Tests.

Struggling to cope with the injury, Archer also missed two Tests against India and the recently-suspended Indian Premier League (IPL), as well as games in South Africa at the start of 2020. He was set to be a part of Rajasthan Royals this year too. The seamer, however, is looked on as England's key player for the Ashes later this year.

England, meanwhile, are scheduled to host New Zealand for a two-match Test series from June 2. After the two-Test series against the Kiwis, England will then host India for a five-match home Test series, starting from August 4.

England Squad For New Zealand Tests: Joe Root, James Anderson, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood