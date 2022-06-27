Watch: Joe Root's outrageous shot to Neil Wagner leaves everyone stunned during ENG vs NZ 3rd Test

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Joe Root | File Photo

In a country full of swashbucklers, and superstars of T20 cricket, Joe Root is one of the few that have held the test flag pretty high. When you think of Joe Root, you think of class, panache, and the ability to leave balls.

But, Joe Root played a shot that stunned everyone at the stadium, home and even the bowler himself. Yes, you read that right. In the ongoing Test between England and New Zealand, Root got down on one knee, and reverse swept Neil Wagner, a fast bowler, over third man for a six.

As far as the match is concerned, England need 113 runs on the final day of the test to win the game. Chasing 296, England lost both their openers early, and it looked like New Zealand were in the game.

But, then Joe Root and Pope came together, stitched an unbeaten 132-run partnership, and played with a mix of caution and aggression to get England to 183/2 at the end of day 4.

Surprisingly, New Zealand weren't disciplined with the ball in hand and kept giving away too many runs. They missed Ajaz Patel, as the pitch definitely had something in it for the spinners.

Although England just need 113 runs, things can change pretty quickly in a test match, so don't count NZ out just yet. But yes, England still have the likes of Bairstow and Stokes and will start as favourites.

New Zealand Playing 11

Tom Latham, Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner

England Playing 11

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Jamie Overton, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach