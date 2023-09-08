Jay Shah presents golden ticket to Sachin Tendulkar as part of BCCI's Golden Ticket for India Icons programme

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/ X BCCI secretary Jay Shah presents Sachin Tendulkar with a golden ticket

The secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, honoured India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar with a golden ticket as a part of the "Golden Ticket for India Icons" programme on Friday, September 8.

Bharat Ratna awardee Sachin Tendulkar is only the second individual to receive the ticket. Earlier, Shah presented a golden ticket to veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday.

The BCCI shared the news of Sachin being the second one to receive the ticket by taking to 'X' formerly Twitter. "An iconic moment for cricket and the nation!

As part of our "Golden Ticket for India Icons" programme, BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt.

A symbol of cricketing excellence and national pride, Sachin Tendulkar's journey has inspired generations. Now, he'll be part of the

@ICC @cricketworldcup 2023, witnessing the action LIVE," read the caption of the post with Shah presenting the ticket to Sachin.

It will be interesting to see who else will receive the tickets in the days to come as the countdown for the ODI World Cup is already underway.

The upcoming edition of the ODI World Cup will be the 13th in the history of the multi-nation affair and will kickstart on October 5 with the curtain raiser to be played between defending champions England and runner-ups of the previous edition New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hosts India will begin their campaign with a clash against five-time champions Australia on October 8 in Chennai. It will be a ten-team event featuring - England, Australia, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Netherlands, South Africa, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Just like the previous edition of the World Cup played in England and Wales in 2019, this will also see teams engage with each other in a round-robin format.

