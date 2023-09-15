'Jasprit Bumrah should not play all formats': Sri Lanka legend shares advice to Indian speedster

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah with red ball

Jasprit Bumrah's comeback into the International arena was one of the most awaited things in Indian cricket. The star pacer made a successful return to top-flight cricket after an 11-month injury break when he led India in a T20I series against Ireland in August 2023. The 29-year-old is among the most reliable assets of the team in all three formats as he possesses the quality of being a nemesis for all the oppositions.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka legend Chaminda Vaas has claimed that Bumrah should not be playing all three formats due to his unique bowling style. "Players like Bumrah have a unique action, and we must protect individuals of such caliber. They can't play in all formats. We need to identify the suitable format and manage their participation accordingly," Vaas told to media in Colombo on Friday.

Virat, Rohit will do well for India in WC: Vaas

The former speedster also claimed that Indian veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be doing well for the team in the upcoming ODI World Cup. "We all know that Virat is a special player and the way he performed for the last decade is extraordinary. Even Rohit, I'm pretty sure that they will give their 100% playing for India.

All the fans are waiting to see these two performing. And I'm sure that they will go all out and trying to do well for India," he added.

India will be taking on Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament in Colombo on Sunday. The two teams have made their way to the title clash after being the top two sides of the Super Four.

