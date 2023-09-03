Jasprit Bumrah returns home in the middle of Asia Cup in big blow to India: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah will be unavailable for India's second Asia Cup clash against Nepal

Team India received a big blow ahead of the second match in the Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal with strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah returning home following the marquee clash against Pakistan. Bumrah, who played his first ODI in more than a year for India didn't get to bowl as the players never returned to the field after the innings break due to rain in Kandy on Saturday, September 2. However, Bumrah did play a crucial role with the bat scoring 16 runs off 14 balls helping India to get to 266-run total.

As per a Cricbuzz report, Bumrah has returned home owing to personal reasons according to the BCCI sources and will miss the Monday clash against Nepal. Bumrah's return date is still uncertain, however, he will be back before India's Super Four clash against Pakistan on Sunday, September 10. Reports suggest that Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan are set to become parents but both are yet to confirm the development.

Since India will be facing an associate nation like Nepal, who are playing their first-ever Asia Cup and with a forecast of heavy rain, the Men in Blue might not miss Bumrah. With a readymade replacement in veteran pacer Mohammed Shami being available, India will fancy their chances of steamrolling the opposition, however, since the 29-year-old didn't bowl on Saturday, the team would have loved to see him bowl 10 overs in a match situation before facing Pakistan again.

The rest of the line-up is likely to remain the same for India with Shami likely to replace Bumrah in the playing XI.

Should India qualify, India will be A2 and hence will play their games on September 10, 12 and 15 with the first Super Four game likely to be against Pakistan, who have already advanced to the next stage.

Latest Cricket News