Jason Roy becomes fifth England player to achieve major milestone in T20 cricket

England's Jason Roy on Monday joined an elite list of English players in T20 cricket. Roy has been out of contention from England's T20I squads but has been among the most high-profile names in T20 leagues. He recently featured in the SA20 and now is playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, where he has achieved a major milestone.

Roy has become the fifth England batter to score 9000 runs in T20 cricket. The England batter achieved the feat during Quetta's match against Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2024. He needed just one run to touch the milestone and the opening batter got there with a score of 24 before falling to Sikandar Raza.

England players to score most T20 runs:

Alex Hales: 12171 runs

Jos Buttler: 11146 runs

James Vince: 10237 runs

Ravi Bopara: 9106 runs

Jason Roy: 9023 runs

Roy was instrumental in his team's first win of the season. His 75 off 48 powered Quetta to 206/5 before the bowlers helped bowl Peshawar Zalmi for 190 and register a 16-run win. He was also seen in the SA20 for the Paarl Royals. The English star made 237 runs in 11 matches in the tournament with one fifty to his name.

Roy has not played for England since March 2023. His final outing for England came against Bangladesh in an ODI game. He was dropped from the ODI World Cup 2023 squad. Roy has not played a T20I since July 2022. However, he continues to impress in the foreign leagues. Roy is part of the Kolkata Knight Riders setup in the IPL. He was retained by the two-time champions ahead of the auctions for the upcoming season. Roy made 285 runs in the 2023 season of the tournament for KKR with two fifties to his name in eight matches.