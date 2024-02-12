Monday, February 12, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Jake Fraser-McGurk added to Australia's squad for 3rd T20I against West Indies, likely to make his debut

Jake Fraser-McGurk added to Australia's squad for 3rd T20I against West Indies, likely to make his debut

Australia have added two players including Jake Fraser-McGurk to their squad for the final T20I against the West Indies on Tuesday, February 13. Touted to be the next big thing in the shorter formats, Fraser-McGurk, made his ODI debut last week and smashed an 18-ball 41 in his second game.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: February 12, 2024 15:02 IST
Jake Fraser-McGurk has been added to Australia's T20 squad
Image Source : GETTY Jake Fraser-McGurk has been added to Australia's T20 squad for the final match of the series against the West Indies

Australia's 21-year-old dasher Jake Fraser-McGurk is making rapid strides in professional cricket as after making his ODI debut last week, the youngster is likely to get his cap in T20Is as well. Fraser-McGurk was the latest addition to Australia's squad for the final T20I against the West Indies, alongside pacer Wes Agar with Josh Hazlewood returning home to prepare for the New Zealand tour. 

Fraser-McGurk grabbed the limelight after smashing a 29-ball century for South Australia in last year's Marsh Cup and continued on the promise with a fantastic Big Bash League for the Melbourne Renegades. That earned him a contract in the ILT20 for Dubai Capitals and eventually an ODI call-up for Australia as he replaced Glenn Maxwell in the squad.

Fraser-McGurk after scoring just 10 on his debut, made the world take notice with an 18-ball 41 and on Tuesday, February 13 in Perth, he could be joining the ranks of Glenn Maxwell and Tim David in the Australian middle-order as the hosts aim for a clean sweep against the two-time T20 champions. The 21-year-old went back to playing Marsh Cup for South Australia after not being in the T20 squad earlier.

“Although we’ve won the series, we want to win 3-0. That represents an exciting opportunity for us,” Australian captain Mitchell Marsh said after arriving in Perth on Monday. West Indies have given a good fight scoring 200-plus in both games while chasing but Australia have proved to be too good. After West Indies, Australia play New Zealand in a three-match T20 series away. 

Related Stories
Seddon Park pitch report for 2nd Test between New Zealand and South Africa

Seddon Park pitch report for 2nd Test between New Zealand and South Africa

Ben Stokes set to join Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting in elite club

Ben Stokes set to join Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting in elite club

Khejroliya scripts history, becomes third bowler to take four wickets in 4 balls in Ranji Trophy

Khejroliya scripts history, becomes third bowler to take four wickets in 4 balls in Ranji Trophy

Australia squad for 3rd T20I against West Indies: Mitchell Marsh (c), Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement