'Jai Shree Hanuman': South Africa's Keshav Maharaj posts special message on social media after win vs Pakistan

Keshav Maharaj was in euphoria after smacking the winning four in the nail-biting affair against Pakistan in the World Cup 2023. The spin bowler guided Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz to a boundary towards backward square leg to clinch the thriller at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. What followed that was ecstasy in the South Africa campaign.

The Proteas captain Temba Bavuma also claimed that the win has made them really happy. "It is chaos at the moment. The guys are enjoying the moment. The guys are picking up Shamsi. Chaos at the moment. Nail-biting finish, if you are a South African fan, you will be happy," Bavuma had said after South Africa's win over Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Maharaj has also posted a special message on his social media after the team's win in Chennai. "In God I Trust. What a special result by the boys, awesome to see the performances from Shamsi & Aiden Markram. Jai Shree Hanuman," the Proteas star wrote with a series of pictures on Instagram.

Pakistan sink further

The loss meant Pakistan's hopes of making it to the semifinals of the World Cup have gone down considerably well. Their chances are hanging by a thin thread after having only 2 wins in their first 6 matches. This was also the first time that the Men in Green have lost four consecutive matches in a single edition of ODI World Cup 2023. Pakistan are in 6th place in the World Cup points table and have three more games to play in the league phase.

The win has propelled South Africa to the top spot in the points table. They have five wins in six matches and have even gone past the undefeated Indian team by virtue of a superior net run rate.

