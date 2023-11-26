It was as quiet as library: Pat Cummins reveals why Virat Kohli's wicket in WC final will be a lifelong memory

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pat Cummins was the star for Australia with the ball in the World Cup final

Not just Australia, it was a remarkable turnaround for skipper Pat Cummins who went from 'he doesn't deserve place in ODI XI' to a becoming a 'World Cup-winning captain' within a month. The turnaround started after losses to India and South Africa and it came a full circle with wins against these two teams in the semis and the final for Australia. There were several moments from the match for Australia including the wicket of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, wicket of set batter KL Rahul or the partnership between Travid Head and Marnus Labuschagne in the final, however, it was Virat Kohli's wicket that will remain a lifelong memory.

With the just now being settled over the World Cup final, Cummins revealed the moment after he dismissed Kohli saying that Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium went really quiet, a crowd capacity of over one lakh and silence. "We're in the huddle (after the Kohli wicket) and Steve Smith says, "Boys, listen to the crowd for a second." And we just took a moment of pause, and it was as quiet as a library; 1,00,000 Indians there and it was so quiet. I'll savour that moment for a long time," Cummins was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

This was something on Cummins' mind, how to tackle a large crowd which was going to be one-sided. Ahead of the final, Cummins said that nothing would be better than seeing a crowd of such capacity going silent and Australia were able to achieve it as well.

"I think you've got to embrace it [large crowd]. The crowd's obviously going to be very one-sided but, in sport there's nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent and that's the aim for us tomorrow. Yeah, you've just got to embrace every part of it, every part of a final - even in the lead-up, there's going to be noise and more people and interest, and you just can't get overwhelmed," he had said in the presser before the final.

Cummins accounted for both Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, India's two most consistent batters in the middle overs in quick succession. Even though KL Rahul did score 66 runs, it was too slow and eventually India folded for 240, which was nearly 40 short on that surface and Australia despite losing three wickets in the powerplay, chased it down.

Latest Cricket News