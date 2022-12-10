Ishan Kishan vs Shikhar Dhawan vs Shubman Gill: Comparing last 5 ODI innings

Follow us on Image Source : AP, GETTY Shikhar Dhawan vs Shubman Gill vs Ishan Kishan

It isn't a secret that time might just be running out for Shikhar Dhawan in the ODI cricket. The 'Gabbar' of Indian cricket has been out of favour in T20s, he doesn't find a place in the Test team, and ODI cricket is the only place where we have seen him for some time now.

But his diminishing returns in the format, and the fact that India has youngsters waiting in the wings, would increase the pressure on Dhawan to deliver faster and better than ever before.

Here's looking at the last 5 ODI innings of the top 3 contenders to open for India during the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

Dhawan's Last 5 ODI Innings

3rd ODI Vs BAN: 3(8)

2nd ODI Vs BAN: 8(10)

1st ODI Vs BAN: 7(17)

3rd ODI Vs NZL: 2845)

2nd ODI Vs NZL: 3(10)

Shikhar Dhawan has had a poor run in the last five ODI innings. After scoring 72 in 77 deliveries vs New Zealand in the 1st ODI, Dhawan has looked like a pale shadow of himself.

Five innings isn't that big of a sample size, but the fact that he hasn't even crossed the 30-run mark is worrying. His strike rate too is on lower than the other two. His highest score in the last 5 innings came vs New Zealand in the 3rd ODI, but it took 45 balls for him to make 25.

The pitch, no doubt, was tricky, but still, the strike rate could have been better.

Ishan Kishan's Last 5 ODI Innings

3rd ODI Vs BAN: 210(131)

3rd ODI Vs SA: 10(18)

2nd ODI Vs SA: 93(84)

1st ODI Vs SA: 20(37)

3rd ODI Vs ZIM: 50(61)

Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, has been in tremendous form in ODIs. In the last five ODI innings, Kishan made has a double hundred, 93 vs South Africa and a fifty vs Zimbabwe.

Two things that could work in his favour are him being a left-hander and his knack of playing at a strike rate of over 100.

Shubman Gill's Last 5 ODI Innings

3rd ODI Vs NZ: 13(22)

2nd ODI Vs NZ: 45(42)

1st ODI Vs NZ: 50(65)

3rd ODI Vs SA: 49(57)

2nd ODI Vs SA: 28(26)

Shubman Gill, too, has performed decently, but again, as with Shikhar Dhawan, the strike rate has been a major issue for him as well.

In the last 5 ODI innings, Gill has a solitary 50 off 65 deliveries, a 49 vs South Africa in 57 deliveries and 45 in 42 balls vs New Zealand.

The Tough Call

The leadership group will have to make quick decisions. They will have to decide if they want to carry on with Shikhar Dhawan and his legacy, which in all probability, can pay off big, come the World Cup. The other option would be to take the tough call, drop Dhawan and give either one of Ishan Kishan or Gill a chance.

By the way, Rishabh Pant is on leave. Just saying.

