Ireland vs Netherlands Live Score: Campher takes four in four; registers first hat-trick in 2021 T20 World Cup

Ireland vs Netherlands Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Follow ball-by-ball scores from IRE vs NED Group A Match in T20 WC 2021 from Abu Dhabi.

New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2021 16:28 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/ICC

IRE vs NED Live: Netherlands won the toss and opted to bat against Ireland in their first-round Group B match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Teams:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Benjamin White, Joshua Little

Netherlands: Max O Dowd, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards (wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar (c), Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover.

